Yemeni Oil Revenues Stolen, Exported to Saudi Bank

By Staff

The National Salvation Government in Sanaa accused the countries of the Saudi-led coalition of aggression of stealing Yemen’s oil revenues.

The Ansarullah-led government has repeatedly warned of targeting the companies and ships involved in looting the Yemenis’ oil and gas resources, which cover 80% of the country’s general budget.

According to the government, the coalition of aggression is selling millions of barrels via giant ships that dock in Yemeni ports on an almost monthly basis, which is documented in the international navigation observation sites. Additionally, more than 12 million barrels have been stolen in the period between January and June 2022.

In the same context, Yemeni Oil Company spokesman Issam al-Mutawakkil announced that “Yemen as an oil producing nation is suffering the same as countries that don’t possess an oil wealth,” adding that “Yemen doesn’t benefit from the crude oil revenues that are exported to the Saudi National Commercial Bank.”

At the same time, all Yemen-bound ships have been kidnapped by the coalition of aggression during the current truce, al-Mutawakkil underlined.