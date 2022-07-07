No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Yemeni Oil Revenues Stolen, Exported to Saudi Bank

Yemeni Oil Revenues Stolen, Exported to Saudi Bank
folder_openYemen access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

The National Salvation Government in Sanaa accused the countries of the Saudi-led coalition of aggression of stealing Yemen’s oil revenues.

The Ansarullah-led government has repeatedly warned of targeting the companies and ships involved in looting the Yemenis’ oil and gas resources, which cover 80% of the country’s general budget.

According to the government, the coalition of aggression is selling millions of barrels via giant ships that dock in Yemeni ports on an almost monthly basis, which is documented in the international navigation observation sites. Additionally, more than 12 million barrels have been stolen in the period between January and June 2022.

In the same context, Yemeni Oil Company spokesman Issam al-Mutawakkil announced that “Yemen as an oil producing nation is suffering the same as countries that don’t possess an oil wealth,” adding that “Yemen doesn’t benefit from the crude oil revenues that are exported to the Saudi National Commercial Bank.”

At the same time, all Yemen-bound ships have been kidnapped by the coalition of aggression during the current truce, al-Mutawakkil underlined.

yemen ansarullah SaudiArabia SaudiWarOnYemen 7YearsOfWarOnYemen

Comments

  1. Related News
Yemeni Oil Revenues Stolen, Exported to Saudi Bank

Yemeni Oil Revenues Stolen, Exported to Saudi Bank

5 hours ago
Yemenis Forced Out of Strategic Island to Make Way for UAE Military Base

Yemenis Forced Out of Strategic Island to Make Way for UAE Military Base

7 hours ago
UN: Over 19 Million Yemenis Facing Hunger

UN: Over 19 Million Yemenis Facing Hunger

8 days ago
Sanaa Warns of Catastrophic Deterioration in “Safer” Oil Tanker Caused by Saudi Aggression

Sanaa Warns of Catastrophic Deterioration in “Safer” Oil Tanker Caused by Saudi Aggression

9 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 07-07-2022 Hour: 02:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot