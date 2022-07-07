No Script

‘Israeli’ Regime Attacks Occupied Golan, Syrian Soldier Martyred

By Staff, Agencies

A Syrian soldier was martyred in an ‘Israeli’ military attack targeting a southern Syrian town near the ‘Israeli’-occupied side of the Golan Heights.

The soldier, identified as Farid Fuad Mustafa, was targeted in an area near his house in the village of Hader near Quneitra Province on Wednesday, Syrian and Arab state media reported.

The 46-year-old soldier was said to be a member of the Syrian Army.

While initial reports said that Mustafa died in an ‘Israeli’ drone strike, state-run SANA news agency said he was martyred by a “guided missile” fired from an ‘Israeli’ military site in the occupied Golan Heights.

The Syrian soldier was transferred to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries.

On Saturday, two civilians, including a woman were also injured during Zionist missile attacks against Syria’s western port city of Tartus.

The developments came less than a month after an ‘Israeli’ airstrike targeted some points south of the Syrian capital city of Damascus, including the international airport, causing significant damage to infrastructure and runways. The airport was closed for two weeks and flights resumed on June 23.

The Tel Aviv regime, along with the US and their other Western and regional partners, has been a staunch supporter of the terror groups operating against the Damascus government since 2011.

Damascus says the ‘Israeli’ raids provide backup to the terrorist groups, which have taken stinging blows from the Syrian army over the past few years. It has repeatedly criticized the UN for keeping silent in the face of the regime’s relentless violations of Syrian sovereignty.

