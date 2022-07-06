Syrian Villagers, Army Force US Military Convoy To Backtrack in Hasaka

By Staff, Agencies

Residents of a village in Syria’s northeastern province of Hasaka have reportedly blocked a US military convoy as it was attempting to pass through their community, amid boiling public rage over the presence of American occupation forces in the energy-rich region of the war-ravaged Arab country.

According to a report published by state-run SANA news agency , the convoy of five armored vehicles had to turn around and head back in the directions it came from after locals of the village of al-Mujaibra, which lies on the outskirts of Tal Tamr town, and Syrian army troops intercepted and expelled it from the area on Tuesday.

The development came less than a week after a US convoy of five US military vehicles was forced to retreat after locals of the village of Qabur al-Granja in the Qamishli district of Hasaka province blocked the road and prevented its movement.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country's rich mineral resources.

Former US president Donald Trump admitted on more than one occasion that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil.

After failing to oust the Syrian government through militant proxies and direct involvement in the conflict, the US government has stepped up its economic war on the Arab country.

In June 2020, the US enacted the so-called Caesar Act that imposed the toughest sanctions ever on Syria intending to choke off revenue sources for the government.

The sanctions have crippled the war-torn country’s economy by barring foreign companies from doing trade with Damascus. Syria says the real purpose of the measures is to put pressure on Syrians and their livelihoods.