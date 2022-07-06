“Israeli” Army Chief Candidate: Kill IRG Leaders

By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist entity’s Major General Eyal Zamir, who is running to become the “Israeli” army’s new chief of staff called for targeted killings of leaders of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG].

In a paper on countering Iran’s regional strategy written for The Washington Institute, Zamir said the IRG “is the backbone of the regime,” which seeks to dominate the region.

“The IRG is responsible for most covert activity, subversion of other governments, ‘terrorist’ acts, and political assassinations in the Middle East and around the world, as well as maintaining contact with its regional and global partners,” Zamir wrote.

He urged “Israel's” allies, including the United States, Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, Sudan, and Gulf Arab states to weaken IRG “in every dimension and use every means possible to exert pressure on it.”

“The Iranian regional threat is the central threat to the national security of these nations and is the glue—the shared interest—holding the ‘Sunni-Israeli’ camp together,” Zamir wrote, noting that one of the means to fight IRG was to target its leadership, commanders, and leading operatives.

Zamir is one of the three candidates to replace the current “Israeli” chief Aviv Kohavi along with Deputy Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and former ground forces commander Yoel Strick.

However, the opposition, led by Benjamin Netanyahu, insists for the nomination to be delayed, arguing that such a senior appointment shouldn't be made by an interim government led by Prime Minister Yair Lapid, who replaced Naftali Bennett following the disbanding of “Israel’s” Knesset last week.