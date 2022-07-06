Russia Vows Reaching Goals in Ukraine despite Western Arms

By Staff, Agencies

Russian National Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev confirmed that “The arms that the US and its allies continue to send to Ukraine will not have an impact on the outcome of Russia's ongoing military operation at a meeting on Tuesday.”

Russia’s “goals will be achieved despite the US and the West providing military assistance to Ukraine,” Patrushev, who formerly headed up the country's domestic security service, the FSB, said at a national security meeting in the Russian Siberian city of Khabarovsk.

The official said that the operation was prompted by a whole range of threats that developments in Ukraine “posed not only to Russia’s security but to the whole world.” The Security Council secretary identified the spread of neo-Nazi ideology and the Ukrainian biological laboratories linked to the Pentagon as examples of such threats.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the operation was launched to “demilitarize” Ukraine and also to protect the people of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, the independence of which Russia recognized in February.