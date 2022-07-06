No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Endorses New Settlement Scheme in Occupied Golan

‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Endorses New Settlement Scheme in Occupied Golan
folder_openSyria access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, SANA

The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime on Tuesday approved a new settlement scheme to set up two projects in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights pressing ahead in its expansionist settlement policy.

The Zionist media reported that the so-called “Construction and Planning Committee” of the occupation entity announced a plan to establish two new settlement projects in an endeavor to make demographic changes.

Syria has always insisted that the occupied Golan is part and parcel of its territory and that it seeks to restore it completely with all available means as it is an imprescriptible right.

Israel Syria GolanHeights IsraeliOccupation

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Endorses New Settlement Scheme in Occupied Golan

‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Endorses New Settlement Scheme in Occupied Golan

2 hours ago
US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil

US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil

one day ago
Syrian FM Receives Iranian Counterpart: We Support Iran in Nuke File

Syrian FM Receives Iranian Counterpart: We Support Iran in Nuke File

3 days ago
Two Civilians Injured in “Israeli” Missile Attack on Syrian Port City

Two Civilians Injured in “Israeli” Missile Attack on Syrian Port City

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 06-07-2022 Hour: 11:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Another minister resigns from UK government