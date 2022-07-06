- Home
‘Israeli’ Occupation Regime Endorses New Settlement Scheme in Occupied Golan
folder_openSyria access_time 2 hours ago
By Staff, SANA
The ‘Israeli’ occupation regime on Tuesday approved a new settlement scheme to set up two projects in Syria’s occupied Golan Heights pressing ahead in its expansionist settlement policy.
The Zionist media reported that the so-called “Construction and Planning Committee” of the occupation entity announced a plan to establish two new settlement projects in an endeavor to make demographic changes.
Syria has always insisted that the occupied Golan is part and parcel of its territory and that it seeks to restore it completely with all available means as it is an imprescriptible right.
