No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Raisi To Maduro: Active Resistance, Close Ties Key to Victory Against Imperialism

Raisi To Maduro: Active Resistance, Close Ties Key to Victory Against Imperialism
folder_openIran access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said the enhanced ties between Iran and Venezuela and active resistance against the imperialist countries will definitely lead to victory.

In a message to Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Tuesday, Raisi said he was confident that victory would be achieved by expanding bilateral relations and making use of the model of active resistance in the face of the excessive demands of imperialist countries.

The Iranian president extended his congratulations to his Venezuelan counterpart and the people of Venezuela on the anniversary of their country's independence, which is reminiscent of efforts by Simon Bolivar, the late South America's 19th century independence hero and political leader, toward the freedom of Venezuela and other Latin American states.

"This historic day is a symbol of efforts by the freedom-seeking countries to abolish colonial dominance," Raisi said.

He then expressed hope that Tehran and Caracas would further improve "friendly and strategic" relations and implement the agreements previously reached between them.

During a visit by the Venezuelan president to Iran last month, Tehran and Caracas signed a 20-year partnership agreement aimed at bolstering cooperation in various sectors, particularly in science, technology, agriculture, oil and gas, petrochemicals, tourism as well as culture.

Raisi hailed the accord as an indication of the two countries' determination to expand bilateral ties despite US and Western pressure.

Iran venezuela nicolas maduro SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

  1. Related News
Raisi To Maduro: Active Resistance, Close Ties Key to Victory Against Imperialism

Raisi To Maduro: Active Resistance, Close Ties Key to Victory Against Imperialism

2 hours ago
IRG Base Carrying Out over 300 Projects in Iran

IRG Base Carrying Out over 300 Projects in Iran

20 hours ago
Zionists Cannot Even Dream of Attacking Iran - Top Official

Zionists Cannot Even Dream of Attacking Iran - Top Official

20 hours ago
Iranian FM: Constructive Talks Depend on Americans’ Flexibility

Iranian FM: Constructive Talks Depend on Americans’ Flexibility

23 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 06-07-2022 Hour: 11:05 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

Another minister resigns from UK government