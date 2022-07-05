IRG Base Carrying Out over 300 Projects in Iran

By Staff, Agencies

The Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base, a conglomerate belonging to the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG], is currently implementing more than 300 projects across Iran, the IRG’s chief commander said.

In a ceremony on Tuesday, Major General Hossein Salami inaugurated a command center monitoring the projects undertaken by the Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base.

Salami highlighted the scope of activities of the Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base, saying it is working on 315 projects in all parts of Iran.

The top general noted that the Construction Base staff members have realized the current delicate situation and adapted their tactics for an economic war imposed on the Islamic Republic.

Highlighting the unwavering efforts by the base, Major General Salami said the morale among its staff is high as they are determined to overcome the challenges and obstacles that the evil hegemonic system has put in the way of the Islamic Revolution.

The commander also praised the Khatam al-Anbia Construction Base for its extraordinary and unique job in preventing the country’s economic and construction engine from stalling under the existing economic conditions.

In recent years, the IRG has offered help to the Iranian administrations in non-military technologies in order to cut dependence on foreign countries.

In 2019, the IRG Aerospace Force helped the Energy Ministry in cloud-seeding operations as part of programs to fight drought.

The IRG Ground Force has also carried out extensive plans in recent years for the development of border provinces and underprivileged areas, such as the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.

IRG forces have also been actively involved in rescue and relief operations in natural disasters across Iran.