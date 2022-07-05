No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Zionist Foreign Ministry Workers Escalate Demands, Threaten to Close the Ministry

Zionist Foreign Ministry Workers Escalate Demands, Threaten to Close the Ministry
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 6 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Workers of the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity’s so-called ‘Foreign Ministry’ announced on Monday that they are resuming their escalation to demand improving their work conditions after they felt that then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid started ignoring their demands and made them wait in vain for more than a year. 

Members of the workers committee told Yedioth Ahronoth that they won’t hesitate to close the ministry hadn’t they have another choice. “We will organize marches to the Prime Minister’s office. Yair Lapid must shoulder the responsibility of the crisis and fulfill his promises.”

 The website also noted that the workers took several escalatory measures in the past year which had painful repercussions on several vital economic sectors such as construction, food, nursing, and agriculture, in addition to the shortage in the number of employees in foreign missions, which hindered the needs of Zionist settlers across the world.

Israel YairLapid

Comments

  1. Related News
Zionist Foreign Ministry Workers Escalate Demands, Threaten to Close the Ministry

Zionist Foreign Ministry Workers Escalate Demands, Threaten to Close the Ministry

6 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Light Rail Company Hit in Cyberattack

‘Israeli’ Light Rail Company Hit in Cyberattack

8 hours ago
“Israel” Not Ready for Real Cyberwar

“Israel” Not Ready for Real Cyberwar

one day ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Command: ‘Israel’ Should Remain on Alert

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Command: ‘Israel’ Should Remain on Alert

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 05-07-2022 Hour: 02:53 Beirut Timing

whatshot