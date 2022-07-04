No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil

US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil
folder_openSyria access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, SANA

A convoy for the US occupation forces laden with tons of Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside left Hasaka countryside through the illegitimate al-Mahmoudiya crossing in al-Yaroubiya area heading to the Iraqi territories.

The convoy, which consists of 55 oil tankers belonging to the US occupation forces and is loaded with Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside, left through al-Mahmoudiya crossing in al-Yaroubiya area in Hasaka northeastern countryside heading for Iraqi territory, state-run SANA news agency reporter cited locals as saying.

On the 16th of June, a US occupation forces convoy which consists of 42 oil tankers laden with Syrian oil stolen from Hasaka countryside crossed to the US occupation bases in Iraq.

Syria Iraq us occupation hasaka UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil

US Occupation Forces Continue Plundering Syrian Oil

8 hours ago
Syrian FM Receives Iranian Counterpart: We Support Iran in Nuke File

Syrian FM Receives Iranian Counterpart: We Support Iran in Nuke File

2 days ago
Two Civilians Injured in “Israeli” Missile Attack on Syrian Port City

Two Civilians Injured in “Israeli” Missile Attack on Syrian Port City

2 days ago
Syrian Army Checkpoint Intercepts US Military Convoy in Hasakah

Syrian Army Checkpoint Intercepts US Military Convoy in Hasakah

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 04-07-2022 Hour: 02:55 Beirut Timing

whatshot