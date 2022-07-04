No Script

Copenhagen Shooting: Several Dead at Shopping Mall 

one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies 

Danish police said that several people were dead and several wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday.

Authorities quickly arrested a suspect in the shooting, a 22-year-old described as an "ethnic Dane." He is believed to have acted alone.

Copenhagen police tweeted that officers had been sent to the mall after reports of a shooting. They advised people inside the mall to stay put and await police assistance.

Police said that reinforcements had arrived on the scene.

The Field's shopping center is the biggest mall in Copenhagen and the second biggest in Denmark. It is located between the city center and the airport.

