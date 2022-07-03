No Script

Hezbollah Launches Three Drones towards Karish Field: Mission Accomplished

Hezbollah Launches Three Drones towards Karish Field: Mission Accomplished
By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance in Lebanon announced that on Saturday afternoon, July 2nd, 2022, the groups of martyrs Jamil Skaf and Mahdi Yaghi launched three unarmed drones of different sizes to the disputed zone in the “Karish” Field on a reconnaissance mission.

In a statement, Hezbollah pointed to that “The required mission has been accomplished, and the message has been conveyed. Victory comes only from Allah, the Exalted, the Almighty.”

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah IslamicResistance Karish

