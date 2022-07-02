Iranian FM: Guaranteeing Iran’s Economic Benefits Can Let Talks Yield Results

By Staff, Agencies

Sustainable guarantees that Iran will enjoy full economic benefits from a final deal will make the talks on the revival of the JCPOA produce results, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

In a tweet on Friday, two days after the conclusion of the latest round of talks to remove Washington’s anti-Iran sanctions, Hossein Amir Abdollahian said Iran will pursue the diplomatic endeavor with “power” and “rationality.”

“A realistic [approach] by the US and attainment of a long-term guarantee over Iran’s full economic benefits from the agreement can bring about a fruitful outcome at the negotiations,” he wrote.

He also said Iran’s top negotiator Ali Baqeri will continue his logical and active approach in complete coordination with him to remove the sanctions that have been re-imposed on Tehran after Washington’s unilateral withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA], Press TV reported.

His tweet came after Iran and the US concluded two days of indirect talks, mediated by the European Union, in the Qatari capital of Doha, in an attempt to break the stalemate in reviving the JCPOA.

At the end of the talks, Iran and the EU said they would keep in touch “about the continuation of the route and the next stage of the talks.”

The talks in Doha follow seven rounds of fruitless negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year.