Gantz Orders Investigation of Leaks from Military Establishment
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

In light of a series of recent leaks, the Zionist regime’s war minister Benny Gantz instructed the Director of Security of the Military Establishment on Thursday to investigate leaks from within the defense establishment and operations.

Gantz stated that the leaks "violate ‘Israel's’ ambiguity policy."

The order for an investigation comes after KAN reported that footage of a recent cyberattack on Iranian steel plants was shown to the ‘Israeli’ military Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi on Thursday and after Yediot Aharonot reported earlier this week that the Mossad and the ‘Israeli’ Military Intelligence were at odds on a potential nuclear deal between Iran and the world powers.

Security leaks have been occurring to the Zionist military establishment for quite some time, though they don't happen often.

