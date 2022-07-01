No Script

Yair Lapid Takes Over Zionist Premiership from Naftali Bennett

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Yair Lapid became the Zionist occupation entity’s interim prime minister at midnight on Friday, replacing Naftali Bennett as the ‘Israeli’ regime’s parliament [Knesset] dissolved.

Lapid will be the Zionist regime's acting prime minister ahead of elections that were set for November 1st, with Bennett stepping down after more than a year in a broad coalition.

The Zionist entity’s 24th Knesset dissolved on Thursday night.

Lapid's first moves as prime minister revolve around ‘security’ matters, including a meeting with the head of the Shin Bet spy agency and a meeting over the ‘Israeli’ captives held in by the Hamas resistance movement in the besieged Gaza Strip, The Times of ‘Israel’ reported.

Israel NaftaliBennett YairLapid

