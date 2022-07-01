- Home
Yair Lapid Takes Over Zionist Premiership from Naftali Bennett
By Staff, Agencies
Yair Lapid became the Zionist occupation entity’s interim prime minister at midnight on Friday, replacing Naftali Bennett as the ‘Israeli’ regime’s parliament [Knesset] dissolved.
Lapid will be the Zionist regime's acting prime minister ahead of elections that were set for November 1st, with Bennett stepping down after more than a year in a broad coalition.
The Zionist entity’s 24th Knesset dissolved on Thursday night.
Lapid's first moves as prime minister revolve around ‘security’ matters, including a meeting with the head of the Shin Bet spy agency and a meeting over the ‘Israeli’ captives held in by the Hamas resistance movement in the besieged Gaza Strip, The Times of ‘Israel’ reported.
