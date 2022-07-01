Poll Shows Most Americans Think US Going in Wrong Direction

By Staff, Agencies

A new set of polls found that an overwhelming majority of people across the United States believe the nation is headed in the wrong direction.

In an AP-NORC survey released Wednesday, a total of 85 percent of American adults say that things in the United States are headed in the wrong direction. Only 14 percent believe things are going in the right direction.

In May, 78 percent of people were unhappy with the state of the US and said things were headed the wrong way and 21 percent that things were generally moving in the right direction.

Currently, a total of 92 percent of Republicans and 78 percent of Democrats are displeased with the direction of the country. This is the highest number among Democrats since President Joe Biden took office last year.

Seventy-nine percent of Americans describe the nation's economy as poor, according to the AP-NORC poll, with both 90 percent of Republicans and 67 percent of Democrats describing the economy as poor.

Discontent, specifically among Democrats, has been rising in the days following the US Supreme Court ruling that there was no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll also released on Wednesday.

Sixty-two percent of Democrats say that things in the country are off on the wrong track, up from 49 percent the prior week. Whereas, 86 percent of Republicans say things are on the wrong track, down slightly from 94 percent a week earlier.

Americans' views of Biden, meanwhile, remain underwater. Biden’s approval rating plummeted to 36 percent as more and more Americans showed dissatisfaction with him due to high inflation and rising gas prices in the country, according to a poll released last week.

The Reuters-Ipsos survey found that 36 percent of respondents said they approve of the job he is doing as president, matching its lowest level last seen in late May.

Pollsters noted Biden’s approval rating has been below 50 percent since August.

In the AP-NORC poll, 28 percent of US adults approve of Biden's job performance on the economy -- his lowest rating on the issue to date in that survey -- 36% approve of his performance on gun policy and 53% approve of the way he's handled the coronavirus pandemic.

The CNN Poll of Polls is an average of the five most recent nonpartisan, national surveys of adults on Biden's job approval that meet CNN's standards. When a pollster has released multiple polls in that time frame, only its most recent is included in the average.

The low approval rating is a warning sign that Biden’s Democratic Party could lose control of the US Congress in the November 8 midterm elections.

US consumer inflation hit a 40-year high of 8.6 percent in the 12 months through May, with gasoline marking a record high and the cost of food soaring, Labor Department data showed.

The surging costs have become a political headache for the Biden administration, which has tried several measures to lower prices but said much of the responsibility to control inflation falls to the Federal Reserve.