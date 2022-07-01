‘Israel’ Jailed in The Concrete Walls It Built - IRG Chief

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami said the ‘Israeli’ regime has failed in achieving its ‘state’-building dream and is now imprisoned in its own-made concrete walls.

"When the enemy is unable to complete its state-building project, and when the Zionist regime fails in its strategy to build a fake entity from the Nile to the Euphrates while it is trapped in the huge concrete walls around it, this means that the balance of power has changed in favor of Islam and the Islamic Revolution," Major General Salami said in a ceremony held to introduce the IRG’s new head of the Counter-Intelligence Unit Brigadier General Khademi, who was appointed to the post by the commander-in-chief of all Iranian armed forces His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei a few days ago.

Salami recalled some IRG operations against the enemies such as the seizure of the British tanker "Stena Impero," the destruction of the US giant reconnaissance drone, the capture of US marines, the missile attack on the US base of Ain al-Assad in Iraq as few examples in which the IRG broke the enemy's will and power.

The IRG chief commander also said that the intelligence war is "the most ongoing, continuous, real, and imminent war we have been in for years," and described the IRG Counter-Intelligence Unit as being engaged in a direct confrontation with all the Arrogant Powers' experienced and sophisticated intelligence services.