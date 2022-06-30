No Script

Hezbollah SG Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Receives Delegations from Palestinian Factions

folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
Translated by Staff, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received on Wednesday delegations from Palestinian resistance factions.

Sayyed Nasrallah received a delegation from the leadership of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command [PFLP-GC] headed by its Secretary General Mr. Talal Naji, in the presence of member of Hezbollah Political Council Hajj Hassan Hoballah, where they tackled the latest political developments in Palestine, Lebanon and the region, in addition to how to confront the existing challenges in the interest of the people in Palestine, Lebanon and the region.

Also, on Wednesday, Sayyed Nasrallah received a delegation from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine headed by the group’s Deputy Secretary General Mr. Jamil Mezher, where they discussed the political and security situation in occupied Palestine, especially in recent months. They also tackled the results of Operation Sword of al-Quds and the prospects for the near future for Palestine and the region.

