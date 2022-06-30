Bennett Won’t Run in next “Israeli” Elections

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Wednesday that he would not run in the next elections after the dissolution of the Knesset.

He further handed over the reins of his right-wing “Yamina” party to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in a speech Wednesday night, where he thanked” his long-time political ally for her service.

“I do not intend to run in the next elections, but I will remain a loyal soldier for ‘Israel’, which I served all my life,” Bennett said, noting that “The government under me has done in one year what many governments haven't done in many years.”

During his speech, he talked about his achievements during his tenure as prime minister, including “bringing calm to southern ‘Israel’ and “overcoming two COVID waves without any lockdowns.”

He mentioned that in the future, there would be more news.