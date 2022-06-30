No Script

Raisi: Presence of “Israel” Undermines Regional Security

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi stressed that “The security in the region can be achieved only through cooperation of regional countries.”

In a Wednesday meeting with his Azeri counterpart, Ilham Aliyev, on the sidelines of the 6th summit of the heads of the Caspian Sea littoral states in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Raisi said “‘Israeli’ presence in the region only stokes tensions,” warning that “The occupying regime undermines security wherever it manages to gain a foothold.”

“The presence of the Zionist regime in any environment undermines security there,” he said, adding that security in the region can be achieved only through cooperation of regional countries and Caspian Sea neighbors.

He described Iran as a “friend in hard times” who would never leave its allies alone.

Commenting on the summit, Raisi said one of the most important benefits of holding such regional meetings is that they lead to greater understanding among neighboring countries.

Aliyev, for his part, said the promotion of bilateral relations has been accelerated since his previous meeting with Raisi on the sidelines of the ECO Summit in Ashgabat.

“I hope that our meeting today strengthens the process of the development of relations and raises the level of cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

