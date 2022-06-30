Head of Hezbollah Executive Council Sayyed Safieddine: We Are Able to Determine Future for Lebanon Despite Sufferings

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Head of Hezbollah Executive Council His Eminence Sayyed Hashem Safieddine stressed that Lebanon is in dire need of a new government, noting that “We are working to form this government, and therefore thinking about practical measures must precede anything else. We should not waste time with disagreements and slogans that were and will remain great and many. Accordingly, everyone who is concerned with our country regarding governmental, ministerial, livelihood or economic matters must think about real options and actions, as well as rush to actual and realistic measures that will comfort people a little and give them hope regarding all levels of treatments.”

Sayyed Safieddine pointed out that, “Today, the world in general and the Middle East region in particular are facing many big changes.”

The Hezbollah official added, “There are some who talk about new alliances, regardless of their bad goals, but these changes will bring with them new facts, so will we just be observers?”

“We, the sons of the Resistance, are totally confident as a result of our experience, knowledge, and awareness of our enemies, specifically the ‘Israeli’ enemy and its American backer, that we are able to determine an important future for our country despite all the suffering this country is going through today. But we must be strong and present in the equation, and think about the future of the country, and not wait for someone to determine our position on our behalf,” His Eminence said.

Sayyed Safieddine explained that, "If we want to wait to see what Hochstein and the American are going to give Lebanon, then we will not have oil and gas. Lebanon will not be an economic paradise in the future, especially since the Americans do not want it. All its concern today is how to secure gas and oil for Europe, and how to maintain the supremacy of the ‘Israeli’ in this region.”

"Today, our duty is to face challenges with the same logic as when we stood, resisted and faced the occupation and major projects forty years ago. And we have to follow the same path and goals, be persistent in this path, and to achieve this act of resistance which we will not leave with God willing. Accordingly, as we have been patient, besieged and faced the world and challenges in difficult and complex stages over the course of forty years, today we affirm that with faith, certainty and reliance on God and with this culture of Resistance, we can face these challenges, and we will overcome them towards a sure victory, God willing,” His Eminence stated.