‘Israel’ Working to Solve Dispute on Maritime Borders with Lebanon, ‘Energy Minister’ Claims

By Staff

The ‘Israeli’ entity’s so-called energy minister, Karen El Harar claimed that the Zionist negotiation team is working all the time to reach an agreement regarding the ongoing dispute between Lebanon and the ‘Israeli’ occupation entity about the gas resources in the Mediterranean and the issue of the maritime border demarcation.

In an interview, the Zionist minister alleged that the ‘Israeli’ entity is ready for negotiations, adding that the ‘Israeli’ team held a meeting with the other side in the past days, and offered the mediator a proposal.

Regarding the floating platform in the Karish Field, El Harar went on to claim that: “The Karish platform is not located in the disputed area, Karish is nonnegotiable as it is ‘Israeli’ and discussion in this issue will be futile.”

In a related context, the ‘Israeli’ minister responded to a question whether the Zionist establishment is worried in case the issue turns into a military escalation with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, saying: ‘Israel’ is ready for any scenario and I advise the other side to find a solution as threats are useless, the minister claimed.

Karish is a natural oil and gas naval field located some 100 kilometers off the occupied Palestinian shores. The confirmed gas reserves in the field amount to 1.3 trillion cubic feet. Initial estimations published by Reuters pointed to that the gas reserves in the same field are around 1.8 trillion cubic feet.

The area, breached by the ‘Israeli’ enemy, is an economic zone rich in fields that purely belong to Lebanon. It stretches over a minimum area of 863 square kilometers and a maximum of 2200 square kilometers.