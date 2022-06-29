Imam Khamenei: Enemies Frustrated at Iranian Nation’s Resistance

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that the enemy has been disappointed by the Iranian nation on a regular basis in the last four decades since the Islamic Revolution.

On the occasion of the National Judiciary Week and martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti, the then Chief Justice of Iran, and 72 other Iranian officials, Imam Khamenei held a meeting with high-ranking Judiciary officials on Tuesday.

Judiciary Week in Iran is named after Sayyed Beheshti who, along with 72 colleagues, was martyred in a terrorist bomb blast in June 1981. Ayatollah Beheshti served as the head of the Judiciary in the early years after the victory of the Islamic revolution.

At the start of his speech to the meeting, Imam Khamenei recalled the early years after the victory of the Islamic Revolution when the MKO elements were carrying out many terrorist actions against the Iranian people, senior government officials, and IRG forces in Tehran.

In such an environment, the country lost a prominent figure, Sayyed Mohammad Hosseini Beheshti, Imam Khamenei said.

However, the political situation of the country completely changed through the resistance of Imam Khomeini [RA], the Iranian officials, and the revolutionary youth and the Iranian nation, he further added.

According to His Eminence, Iran's enemies constantly pinned hope on the weakness and shortcomings in the system of the Islamic Republic, however, the Islamic Republic has proved that it can overcome pressures every time.

Imam Khamenei further said that the enemies have been disappointed by the Iranian nation on a regular basis in the last four decades since the Islamic Revolution.

"The enemies cannot understand that, in addition to political calculations, there are other calculations in the world."

"Divine laws, divine traditions are not changeable. These divine laws are unalterable laws," Imam Khamenei stressed.

In 1981, the Iranian people were able to stand on their own feet and disappoint the enemy, he said, stressing that today the people are able to do that again as the divine traditions continue unchanged.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei spoke about the essential components of an Islamic government, saying that the Islamic government must promote spirituality based on Islamic values like justice, fairness, brotherhood, and fight against corruption.

Confirming the remarks of Iran's judiciary chief that "the fight against corruption within the judiciary is a priority," Imam Khamenei also underlined, "The majority of judiciary personnel are honorable, clean-handed, faithful and hardworking individuals, but the few corrupt people who harm the work and reputation of others must be dealt with."

Regarding the fight against corruption, the main task is to confront the corrupt structures and break them down, His Eminence stressed, describing the judiciary as an important and influential pillar in the country.