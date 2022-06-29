- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hamas Says Health of One ‘Israeli’ Captive Deteriorated
folder_openPalestine access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The health of a Zionist regime’s captive held by Hamas has deteriorated, Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’s Izzedin al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Monday afternoon.
“Confirmation” of the claim will be released “in the coming hours,” Abu Ubaida added.
Hamas had captured four ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers, rejecting to reveal any details about them without forcing the enemy to pay the price.
The resistance group has demanded that the Zionist occupation authorities release 50 Palestinian prisoners who were recaptured after the 2011 swap deal, setting it as a major condition to start the indirect negotiations with the ‘Israeli’ enemy.
Comments
- Related News