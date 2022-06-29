No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Hamas Says Health of One ‘Israeli’ Captive Deteriorated

Hamas Says Health of One ‘Israeli’ Captive Deteriorated
folder_openPalestine access_time 14 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The health of a Zionist regime’s captive held by Hamas has deteriorated, Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’s Izzedin al-Qassam Brigades, announced on Monday afternoon.

“Confirmation” of the claim will be released “in the coming hours,” Abu Ubaida added.

Hamas had captured four ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers, rejecting to reveal any details about them without forcing the enemy to pay the price.

The resistance group has demanded that the Zionist occupation authorities release 50 Palestinian prisoners who were recaptured after the 2011 swap deal, setting it as a major condition to start the indirect negotiations with the ‘Israeli’ enemy.

Israel Hamas Palestine

Comments

  1. Related News
Hamas Says Health of One ‘Israeli’ Captive Deteriorated

Hamas Says Health of One ‘Israeli’ Captive Deteriorated

14 hours ago
Rights Groups Warn Against ‘Israeli’ Move to Register Land Adjacent to Al-Aqsa Mosque

Rights Groups Warn Against ‘Israeli’ Move to Register Land Adjacent to Al-Aqsa Mosque

15 hours ago
‘Israel’ Has Killed 15 Palestinian Kids in First Half of This Year

‘Israel’ Has Killed 15 Palestinian Kids in First Half of This Year

one day ago
“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Teen

“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Teen

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 29-06-2022 Hour: 12:36 Beirut Timing

whatshot