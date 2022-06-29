US Deplores Settler Violence, Slams ‘Israel’ At UNSC Ahead of Biden’s Visit

By Staff, Agencies

The US condemned the Zionist regime’s treatment of Palestinians, as it issued a harsh critique of its actions at the United Nations Security Council, warning that tensions on the ground were “palpable and it is dangerous.”

US Deputy Ambassador Richard Mills highlighted in particular the stabbing death of Ali Hassan Harb, 27, near the West Bank, that occurred after settlers trespassed onto the Harb family’s property.

The US “deplores the escalation of settler violence against Palestinians, including the death of Ali Hassan Harb, a Palestinian in the West Bank who was killed on his family’s agricultural land,” Mills told the UNSC in New York during its monthly debate on the ‘Israeli’-Palestinian ‘conflict.’

“We take note of the May 2022 OCHA report that found over 1,000 Palestinians were injured by live ammunition fired by ‘Israeli’ forces in 2021, seven times the amount of those injured by live ammunition the prior year,” Mills said.

In outlining the existing tensions on the ground, he focused largely on ‘Israeli’ actions, the pending evictions of over 1,000 Palestinians from herding villages in the South al-Khalil Hills located in the Zionist occupation military’s Firing Zone 918.

“We are also deeply concerned about the potential evictions at Masafer Yatta, which were upheld by the ‘Israeli’ Supreme Court,” Mills said. “We urge that these evictions not take place,” he added.