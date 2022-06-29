Zionist Regime Number One Enemy of Muslim World – Amir Abdollahian

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime is number one enemy of the Muslim world, lauding Turkey’s unwavering support for the liberation of Palestine.

Amir Abdollahian made the remarks in a Monday joint presser with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, in Ankara.

“We consider the fake ‘Israeli’ regime as the number one enemy of Muslims and the Islamic world,” he said.

The top Iranian diplomat then lauded Turkey’s position in backing the cause of Palestine, saying, “We are sure that Turkey has never distanced from support of Palestine and liberation of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.”

Amir Abdollahian continued by saying, “We clearly gave voice to our sensitivity and considerations about the Zionist regime’s moves and the fact that wherever they went, Zionists have been source of crisis and insecurity.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said another topic of his talks with Cavusoglu was a recent trip to Iran by the European Union’s foreign policy chief.

“I briefed my brother Mr. Cavusoglu on the visit to Tehran by Mr. Josep Borrell, the high representative of the European Union’s foreign policy and our agreement to continue negotiations on the removal of [anti-Iran] sanctions.”

“We hope that in the new round of the negotiations between Iran and the opposite parties we would achieve a final agreement, if the United States and three European countries act realistically,” Amir Abdollahian said.

Amir Abdollahian arrived in Turkey on an official visit on Monday to discuss promotion of bilateral ties, with a focus on a long-term cooperation roadmap.