Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on May 18th, 2022

Translated by al-Ahed News

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in which he spoke about the parliamentary elections

18-5-2022

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.

May the peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you all.

I will talk to you tonight about the parliamentary elections, and issues concerning these elections. There are things that we can postpone and things that need more contemplation and study, but there are things that must be said tonight.

Allow me to give you an outline of the many occasions ahead of us. For example, on May 15, we were preoccupied with the elections. The anniversary of the Nakba was on May 15. Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Jordan, Egypt and all the countries surrounding them, the countries of the region bear the burdens of the Nakba and its consequences. There is also the anniversary of the fateful agreement on May 17. The anniversary of the Resistance and Liberation Day comes a few days later on May 25, and we also had the martyrdom anniversary of the great jihadi leader Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine.

Of course, on Friday, I will also deliver a speech during the martyrdom commemoration of Sayyed Zulfikar. In order not to tire you with the many celebrations even though it is a great occasion, some media activities as well as activities with the participation of the people and the scouts will be organized on May 25. We will not hold a central festival so as not exhaust you, and there is a strong possibility if God Almighty wills it that I say a couple of words on TV on May 25. Hence, there are topics we will cover, God willing, on Friday and on May 25. Tonight, we will focus only on the parliamentary elections.

The Elections:

1- Expressing Gratitude:

We begin by thanking all those who took part in the elections, especially those who voted for the resistance, its allies, and its friends in all constituencies. I would like to give special thanks to the families of the martyrs, the fathers, the mothers, the sons and daughters of the martyrs, the brothers and sisters of the martyrs. I would like to mention and thank the mothers of the martyrs. We have seen on television screens a great presence of the mothers of the martyrs, whether in festivals or at the polling stations, expressing their sincerity, love, and fidelity. In fact, they were carrying the souls and blood of their martyred sons when they headed to the polls.

This sight is indescribable. I also give special thanks to the wounded. We saw a large number of wounded at the polling booths, people with amputated legs, people with one leg, people without hands, people without eyes, and half paralyzed or completely paralyzed people. Yet their wounds did not prevent them from coming to the polls because they consider this to be the same battle in which they were wounded and gave their eyes, feet, hands, and bodies. We give special thanks to the elderly. We saw a large number of elderly people.

Some can use their health and old age as excuses not to vote. Yet, I thank the elderly men and women. Also, a special thanks to the people who were sick but their illness did not prevent them from taking part. Some came with chairs or stretchers to vote. They were articulating their will. One can say that at some places, the electoral machines carried people and brought them to vote, but these men and women expressed themselves with vigor and enthusiasm. We give special thanks to the brothers, the religious scholars, sheikhs, and students of the religious sciences, who this year had a distinguished presence at the polls. They wanted to send a special message in light of some of the controversy that arose in the country.

I extend special thanks to all of Hezbollah’s electoral machines, whether the central machine or the machines in the areas and sectors where tens of thousands of volunteers worked for months and exerted great efforts. In the end, thanks to all of you – to all men and women – for this great and unparalleled turnout. There are added advantages – the expression of awareness, insight, and a political stance. This is a space of the mind and a space of the heart. This enthusiasm, emotion, passion, love, honesty, and loyalty.

Basically, there are no words to describe what you did and the scenes you presented to the world. I saw it on the television screen and some brothers and relatives also conveyed it to me. For example, when a television crew wanted a soundbite from an elderly women, she asked: “if I speak, will Sayyed hear what I’m saying?”

I tell them: Yes, I was listening to your voice and seeing your faces. I can see the warmth, love, sincerity, affection, and loyalty in your faces, in your words, in the movements of your hands, and in your raised fingers, and for that, I thank you. I can only say that the tongue is incapable of thanking you, and here in fact, thanks to God Almighty, who has given this country and this resistance people like these – the most honorable, the most generous, and the purest people.

We must also give special thanks to the leaders, cadres, and mujahideen of the Islamic Resistance, who were mobilized on Sunday, i.e., some were on alert while others went to vote, and vice versa. In one day, they were carrying out two tasks and two functions – protection, observation, monitoring, and keeping a finger on the trigger and at the same time voting in the political battle for the resistance.

We must also thank all the official bodies responsible for the elections from start to finish, including His Excellency the President of the Republic, the Prime Minister, and the relevant ministers at the interior, foreign, justice, and education ministries – all the concerned ministries – the concerned departments, the concerned employees, the Lebanese army, the security forces, and the judges. Thank you. Because as you know in the past few weeks, there has been some controversy that there may be relevant individuals managing the electoral process who would boycott, strike, and disrupt the electoral process. Praise be to God, we’ve overcame this. We are grateful to them.

Let us continue to give thanks. We are at the cusp of a new stage. With regard to the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, it is also my moral and fraternal duty to thank two dear brothers who are former representatives. One of them will become a former deputy after several days. The two former MPs, Sayyed Nawaf Al-Mousawi and Brigadier General Al-Waleed Sukkarieh, who served in successive sessions in the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc. They had a great and distinguished presence in legislations, in committees, in the media, in public relations, and also in the field. God willing, we will take advantaged of their energies and generous presence in any other positions in this march.

I must also thank the brother MP Anwar Jumaa, who spent the last four years in the Loyalty Bloc. I thank him for his utmost efforts. Brother Professor Anwar Juma served the people and the resistance the best he could, and he did not fail in doing so.

On the other hand, we must welcome the new MPs who joined the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc based on the current elections – dear brothers, Mr. Melhem Al-Hujairi, Mr. Raed Berro, and Mr. Rami Abu Hamdan. The Loyalty to the Resistance bloc is complete with them and will serve you, the resistance, and the country in the next four years, God willing. I ask God Almighty to grant them success and to be at the level of the hopes and confidence of this kind, loyal, and honorable public.

2- The Great Participation:

We are done with giving thanks, welcoming, and the moral duty. The second title is the great participation. When it comes to the evaluation, there was great participation in the elections as there was during the electoral festivals in Tyre and Nabatieh first, then in Dahiyeh, and in conclusion in Baalbek, Rayak, and Mashghara. Also, the results obtained by the Hope, the Loyalty, and supported list send a clear and strong message about adhering to the following:

* The resistance and the resistance’s weapon because this was the first title for these lists and candidates

* The golden equation – the army, the people, and the resistance

* A just state capable of reforms, civil peace, coexistence, partnership, and cooperation

* The priority of addressing the economic, living, livelihood, and development crises

These are the main and common titles that all our supporters voted for in the elections, especially with regard to the issue of the resistance and the weapon of the resistance because it was the central challenge point and the main point of provocation. Our supporters delivered the most powerful message. I tell you frankly and confidently and thank you for what you have accomplished. I say to our loyal supporters: You have secured the political, parliamentary, and popular safety net required for the resistance and its weapons in the face of the declared and clear targeting. You’ve accomplished this. May God bless you.

This presence comes after three years of direct daily pumping [of money]. It started before, but since 2019 until now, i.e., prior to the elections – now people are preoccupied with the results – there has been a daily pumping to the media, tv stations, and satellite channels. Large sums of money have been spent. Electronic armies, newspapers, media outlets, articles, and writers have been employed. Writers were given $700 per article. There was a massive media and psychological attack on the resistance, the allies of the resistance, and the friends of the resistance. It was a great targeting, not just us. There were also economic and financial pressures, and crises in banks and in the various affairs of public life were created. Schenker admitted that the Americans were the ones who were managing these. We hope you accurately and clearly read what Schenker said.

During these three years, we witnessed the largest looting and theft in the history of Lebanon – the theft of the depositors’ money by most banks. I do not want to accuse the American administration and the American group in Lebanon for doing so one hundred percent. This caused harm and starvation to hundreds of thousands of Lebanese families. This was the biggest calamity.

Even though there is also an electricity problem, a water problem, and a fuel problem, but, in fact, this was a very big disaster, and it targeted everyone.

Anyway, despite all these pressures, this harm, and this damage, despite the intimidation and the threat that if you walk and continue with this option in the future, this is what awaits you. This was also part of the battle, and not only what actually happened. They also threatened people’s future. If you continue with this option, we will starve you, we will plunder you, we will besiege you, we will punish you, we will fight you, and we will conspire against you, in order for people to be afraid and retreat. But all this did not lead to any results.

The large participation [of people] at the three festivals, with enthusiasm and liveliness, was a strong answer. The large participation during elections day was also an answer.

Some people stayed for hours in schools – I don’t know what happened, some kind of administrative problem, a deliberate matter, they stopped people for hours before they were allowed to enter the polling stations. On the roads, especially between Beirut and the south and between Beirut and the Bekaa, there were traffic jams. People were stranded for hours but did not turn back. They insisted on staying to vote.

The queues were long because of some administrative flaws. There was overcrowding at the registrar, with people standing in line for hours, some of them were sick and others had engagements. All of this was an answer, and the results that were also issued were an answer.

This is because when it comes to Hezbollah specifically, the goal – other than general research – is related to the number of Hezbollah representatives. They’d come out and say, "the number of seats for Hezbollah representatives have decreased.” I even discussed this with our allies who have asked for a representative here or there, for some assistance or contribution or when we were told to open the doors to independent candidates from your party. We’d tell them that in this battle if we had 13 Loyalty bloc representatives and they became 12, you’ll be flooded with articles, electronic armies, and festivals saying that Hezbollah is losing popularity, etc.

Likewise, no, when it comes to the number, praise be to God, the number has increased, and no to the number of votes. Many have bet on the decline in [Hezbollah’s] popularity and in the number of votes. Tomorrow, you’ll see. I do not want to discuss full lists that are related to this subject. In any case, thank God, this is your great victory. What happened for you and us, with regard to the issue of the resistance, is a very, very big victory. We should be proud of this victory and cherish it, especially when we see the conditions of the battle in the past years, the parties that have been fighting this battle against us, and what was spent and used in this battle.

Here, at the conclusion of this second point, I want to tell you that you have fulfilled and done enough. May God bless you, and may God reward you with the best reward. May God whiten your faces in this world and the hereafter.

3- A Preliminary Reading of the Composition of the New Parliament:

Of course, first I want to say something because I am not concerned with giving a full reading, but I want to pause at some topics. However, there is a topic worth stopping at that is related to the honorable Sunni sect, the election pausing at which is related to the honorable Sunni community, the election results, and the reality that resulted from the electoral situation and the Future Movement and President Saad Hariri abstaining [from taking part]. No one in Lebanon should bypass this matter. I will not tackle this at the moment because it is a delicate and sensitive topic. Any extra or incomplete word can be interpreted in a wrong way. I will just say that this is a very important issue of a very high degree of importance that requires a calm, objective, and responsible approach. It can be used to build on it. This is only at the beginning.

When we come to the composition of the current parliament, we can say the following: the resistance, its allies, and friends have a strong and large presence in the new parliament, and this is undeniable.

Secondly, the parliament is formed of parliamentary blocs of varying sizes, as well as a large and reputable group of independent members. We will see what these independent members will do in a few days or weeks. There are people who can join parliamentary blocs; others can form parliamentary blocs among themselves, and others can remain independent. Of course, this will affect the parliamentary scene and the reading of the parliamentary scene.

But the main point in reading the composition of the current parliament is that there is no political group today in the country – unlike in 2018, 2009, and 2005 – that can claim to be the parliamentary majority or to claim that the majority belongs to a certain group. This is if they wanted to be objective and fair and based on the numbers. So far, as you have noticed, all the respectable and objective people in the various and rival political forces made no such claim. Now, people are talking about themselves that this block is bigger and that block is smaller, and this is the size of the representation of this block and this block has a certain number of representatives.

But there are some people whose value is well-known – these people have decided a long time – and tells you that the majority has moved from one place to another. This is not true; no party can claim today that the majority is this team or that.

Today, there are of a group of parliamentary blocs, a group of political forces, new MPs, and independent MPs. Hence, even with the possibility of forming a majority in parliament needs time to crystallize. Let us talk about this point for a bit to say. It may be in the interest of Lebanon and the Lebanese people what happened, and I’ll tell you why.

It may be in the interest of Lebanon what happened – no group obtained a majority. As we have heard the speeches of some political forces, they said that if they were not in the majority, they would not take part [in the government]. Therefore, let the majority rule and the minority oppose. We discussed this in the speeches related to the festivals, and we touched on the fact that this is the structure of the country, the situation in the country, and the country’s crises. In any case, if we came out with a majority, we would have said that another party would boycott, and if they came out with a majority, we would not boycott, but they would seek to exclude and cancel us.

Therefore, a majority from here or there could have achieved nothing in the next four years. The severe crises – the Lebanese people know this fact – that exist in the country, including the financial, monetary, economic, livelihood, life, electricity, medicine, foodstuffs, unemployment, the rise in the price of the dollar, the fall in the price of the Lebanese pound and its impact on everything, on salaries, and on prices. People know all this.

One team alone cannot deal with all these files, even if it obtained a majority. We’ve tried that in 2005 and 2009 when there was a majority in the government. In 2018, we were the majority. Neither of us were able to address these crises.

On the contrary, these crises were on the rise. I will tell you where the interest lies. The interest in no one having the majority is that everybody is responsible. No one can evade the responsibility. No one can say that I am a minority so excuse me. I’ll just stay home and offer theories to people in the government – who want to work hard day and night and bear responsibilities, consequences, and insults because they are willing to undertake difficult procedures – and I am the opposition. I tell you that we were the opposition in the state.

The easiest thing is being the opposition. The easiest thing is for a person to oppose, object, and theorize. This is the easiest job that has no cost in the first place. Hence, today the result of these elections tells all the Lebanese people that you must ask those you elected to cooperate and bear responsibility.

It is not permissible for them to escape and evade responsibility no matter what. It is a betrayal of the hopes of the people who elected you, pinned their ambitions on you, and expected you to save the country. You promised them to save the country. Failure to bear responsibility is a betrayal of the trust. It is a lie and a failure to fulfill the promises you made during the electoral campaigns. So, perhaps – God Almighty may have chosen that – this composition in which no one has the majority may be in the interest of the country because it forces everyone to commit and bear responsibility.

4- Based on the foregoing, we call for the following:

1. Subduing media debates from both sides. Now, the elections are over, the results have been issued, the official results have been announced, and the blocs have been formed – it is possible after two or three days that someone joins or leaves, increasing or decreasing the numbers accordingly.

But the results are over. There may be appeals later – one or two appeals may be accepted. This will not change anything important in the results. Some things were during the parliamentary elections in order to incite people against the elections. This was said, but the elections are over.

All that should be said after the elections was also said and done. Now, we all have a responsibility to take the country towards calm – politically and in the media. Of course, there are those who have no interest in calming the country down because they get paid for the shouting, the insults, and the provocation. In fact, they also receive dollars for it. This is a source of income for them. I would like to say that argument will not lead to a result. You can yell, and others can yell as well. You speak, and others can speak, too. We all have loud voices, speeches, rhetoricians, writers, poets, and preachers. Sparring does not lead anywhere.

On the contrary, this only causes tension in the country and does not help to address the existing situation. Today is like before the elections. The elections somewhat preoccupied the people. But now, if you go back to the streets, the wheat, bread, medicine, diesel, and gasoline crises will return, especially since we do not know where the crisis not only in Lebanon but in the whole world are heading, the world in turn is heading towards a crisis. Today, fuel prices increased. The prices of wheat will increase after India stopped exports and due to the war in Ukraine. The prices of some foodstuffs and commodities will rise, and there are many things that may be cut off from the market.

That is, there is a real challenge and real suffering that people are facing. If you want to be preoccupied with debate. we can spar for a year, two, three, four, five, and ten. Do not think that in our defense of the resistance and the weapons of the resistance and the choice of resistance, we, the people, and our supporters will tire, be weary, get bored, and surrender. These are pure fantasies and illusions.

Hence, debate does not lead to anywhere. What is required now is that the country calm down.

2- Let us give priority to the files that were, in fact before the elections, pressing. These files are the subject of people's attention, their pain, and their suffering. Let us address them.

3- This matter can only be resolved through partnership and cooperation and for people to reach out to each other, regardless of quarrels. There are new deputies in parliament who come from different directions. We may disagree on basic issues, but certainly, there are things that we can agree on, as was the case in previous parliaments. Let's go to the points of agreement; let's go to the points of cooperation and work on the basis of partnership and cooperation. This is the destiny of this country.

As I’ve said a few days ago, this means slowness. It means that there is complexity. It means that there are difficulties because the alternative is vacuum, chaos, exclusion, and is failure. This country and its composition is our destiny. The call for partnership and cooperation despite disagreements, even if we disagree on fundamental issues.

5- The Elections:

There are a lot of lessons to be learned from this experience. Of course, everyone must evaluate their performance, practical performance, political performance, alliances, choices, rhetoric, priorities, also when they took part in the elections – the machine, candidates, way of managing. All this is normal, i.e., normal people do that.

Also, another aspect of this experience is that a lot of what was said will be exposed. There are truth and lies. I would like to give three examples. Others talked about the same topic, but I will tackle topics that are closer to us – the detection of lies. This is just for you to know that there are people – this has nothing to do with the debates, it is only related to evaluating the stage that has passed – who lie, liars and slanderers. They fabricate lies about people. This is bad for political life. You have an opinion and I have an opinion. You have a position and I have a position. We can be 100% on opposite sides, but I should not fabricate lies about you or lie to you nor should you fabricate lies about me and lie to me or about me.

Let me give you a couple of examples. I will talk about three things only.

1- Disrupting the elections:

Before they even begin, the preludes to the elections, you know who wanted to disrupt the elections. They wanted to postpone the elections; they want to extend the parliament’s tenure. Of course, our political team was accused but in varying degrees. The Free Patriotic Movement was the most affected, then Hezbollah, and perhaps at an equal or slightly lower degree the Amal Movement and the rest of our allies. But all our political team was accused of not wanting the elections.

If this team did not want the elections, the elections would not have taken place. Everyone simply know this. But from the start, our real and serious will was to hold the elections. There might have been discussions about a law or a legal detail. For example, the idea of a [voting] megacenter was discussed. This issue must be addressed. We saw the queues on the roads to the south, the Bekaa, and the North. People had to go to their villages to vote! This country, which could conduct elections in all countries of the world, where there are Lebanese communities, could’ve been able to establish seven or eight megacenters for people to just come from their homes and vote. This would’ve reduced the cost of fuel, transportation, hours on the rod, etc.

In any case, if someone was arguing and debating, not in order to disrupt or postpone the elections but rather to have the best possible elections. So, the elections have taken place. Now, what? These people want to disrupt and delay [the elections]. They can say that we prevented them from disrupting the elections. No, you did not prevent us. If we wanted to disrupt the elections, we would disrupted them. If we wanted to postpone them, we would’ve done so.

2- Elections amid presence of weapons

The second lie has been going on for years and will continue. Will it stop? It will not stop. Elections amid the presence of arms. Never, ever! How will the elections be conducted in a country where the weapons of the resistance exists? This weapon is imposing on the people their choices and how to vote. This lie was exposed in 2005. The political forces talking about this took part in the elections. We all took part in the elections in 2005. You were the majority under this weapon. In 2009, elections were held and you were also the majority under this weapon.

In 2018, our team took the majority, with three more deputies. But you also had large blocs and a strong presence in Parliament. Now in 2022, how much have we heard about weapons, the resistance, imposing their choices on people, and preventing people from voting. All of you are now happy with the election results and are celebrating, including your Arab satellite channels and newspapers. Of course, the numbers that are being announced are incorrect, but you are celebrating. You have been celebrating for several days. Well, amid what are you celebrating? The elections took place amid the presence of the weapons. Isn't it time for this lie to end? Is it not time for this liar to be ashamed? Is he going to lie for 20 years? Have a little shame.

3- Iranian occupation and Iranian interference

During the elections, we saw the Americans and heard what Schenker said. We saw the American ambassador roam the polling stations. We watched the American embassy form lists. We watched the Americans pay money, tens and hundreds of millions of dollars. We saw how active the Saudi ambassador was. He was the most active electoral machine in Lebanon – going from city to city, calling candidates, pulling lists, setting priorities, paying lump sums – the suitcases that came – and making declarations and statements. Later, he evaluated the results.

Have you seen the Iranian ambassador? Iranian employee? Anyone from Iran? There was no one. Yet, they tell you there is an Iranian occupation. What kind of Iranian occupation is this when you claim to have achieved great results and defeated the axis of resistance? How can it be an occupied country and you can do all these things? How is it occupied? Is it occupying the Ministry of the Interior that changed the results, the judges, the administrations, or the security services? What is it occupying? In any case, I do not want to take up more of your time, I just wanted to shed light on these things. Others, God willing, are active, especially on social networking sites and the brothers who appear on television and our friends conduct thorough and powerful analysis. I do not want to engage in a debate or anything, but rather shed light that there are lies, injustice, and slander.

6- About the elections for the audience abroad and at home

This is also related to the elections. I would like to address people abroad and at home. Why abroad? Because there are many of our friends, supporters, and even opponents abroad who follow the news about Lebanon. There are some basic matters that when neglected, their assessments become wrong. Similarly at home, although they know these things well, nevertheless they evaluate wrong and build on the election results. Then, studies, analyses, predictions, and misleading assessments are built on it.

What is the misconception? It is the confusion between the bloc’s popular size and the number of deputies. If a bloc has 15 representatives [in parliament] and the others have 12 and 10, does this mean that the popular size of the one that has 15 representatives is greater than the rest? This is not true in Lebanon.

Now, I’ll say why. Similarly, there is confusion between the popular will and the results of the number of deputies. Does the number of deputies expresses the popular will? I will say why. Simply because our electoral system. Our political system is a sectarian system. This means that there are 128 seats in Parliament – half Muslims and half Christians. The Christians are divided into sects, and the Muslims are divided into sects. Each sect has its share. Apar from the sectarian issue and the method of sectarian division, what is worse is that when you divide the electoral districts, regardless of the majoritarian system or a proportional system, they are not divided according to a scientific criterion. For example, the governorates are considered electoral districts; Lebanon is a single electoral district or the district is an electoral district. They come and like all electoral laws and even this law. We consider this law compared to previous laws as more equitable and just. But is it just and gives complete fairness? No.

There are many things that need to be solved and addressed, including, for example, the distribution of districts, meaning there is no standard. For example, we all know that the Bekaa region has two governorates, Baalbek-Hermel and Bekaa. These are their administrative names. Baalbek-Hermel has two districts, Baalbek-Hermel district and Hermel district. But the governorate is one district. The Bekaa governorate has two districts, but each district is one district. Why are these two districts considered one district, while here each district is considered one district? Someone answer! What is the scientific, logical, and objective basis? It’s better than the others.

Take the North, for example. The Akkar governorate, the entire governorate is considered one district – the North governorate, In Tripoli, Minieh al-Dinnieh is one district. Then, another district is made up of four districts – Zgharta, Bcharre, Batroun, and Koura. We come to Mount Lebanon, it is the same. In some places, of two districts are considered one district, and in another place, a district is considered one district.

The Lebanese know this, but the people abroad don’t. How can this be possible? Because this is divided and put together based on a sectarian, doctrinal, and leadership basis. This means that there are electoral districts that are set for this leader, this party, and this political party. This is the system. As long as we have this electoral system, even if it is a majority or proportional, meaning that the number of representatives is not what expresses the true popular will when we classify popular choices, nor about popular sizes.

Tomorrow, when they say the largest party, the middle-sized party, and the smallest party. Anyone who has a large number of deputies can say that I am the largest parliamentary bloc. There is no debate. In the end, it has deputies. But someone may say that these options are the most popular or that this party, organization, movement, or current is more popular. With such system, you does not look at the number of deputies, rather the number of votes. Only in one case does the number of representatives becomes the popular will and the real popular sizes. This is when we have the following electoral law:

- First: Lebanon is one electoral district, meaning there is no division of districts and governorates.

- Second: Free of sectarian restrictions

- Third: Proportional representation

- Fourth: Young men and women, aged 18, 19, and 20, are a huge and lively segment of the Lebanese people that must vote.

There should be a law that adopts Lebanon as a single electoral district on the basis of proportional representation system and free of sectarian restrictions, and allows young men and women, aged 18, 19, 20, and 21, to vote. With such electoral results, you can say that the number of representatives for any party, for any political group expresses popular choices and popular size.

Otherwise, with the current law, first there are regions and districts of the electoral threshold – in Lebanon, we call it the electoral quotient – that a person must surpass to succeed in proportional representation – in some places, he needs 8000 [votes], in other places 23,000 and 25,000. This means that for a person to become a representative he needs 25000. Meanwhile, another person must secure 8000 to become a representative. This is when we’re talking about lists.

When it comes to the preferential vote, a person must secure 30,000 and 40,000 preferential votes, while another must secure 500 or 1,000 preferential votes to become deputy. How is this popular representation? Is this the same as that? Yes, this is a representative and this is a representative because our law is like this. But this has nothing to do with the census of popular representation.

Why am I saying this? Because now readings, analyses, and evaluations talking about the popularity of this option, that party, and this group are emerging. If you are evaluating on the basis of the numbers of representatives, this is not correct. This is wrong. With such laws, you have to evaluate based on votes. Add up all the votes of every group in Lebanon that their candidates and lists took, then you can evaluate them. I wanted to talk about something related to the sectarian issue regarding who won with whose votes. I will leave it for a later time.

Well, based on it, I’ll give you an example. A few days after the elections, a person came out [talking against the resistance]. If you look at the economic and living crisis and the misery that the Lebanese have experienced in the past 30 years and how the percentages are distributed, you’ll see that he bears the greatest responsibility. You will know who he is. He strayed from his leadership that boycotted the elections. He got support from embassies and formed lists in Lebanon. He also supported lists in Lebanon. Yet, he could not secure two or three deputies. I am being on the safe side. He came out to tell you, the Lebanese people have rejected the resistance in these elections. Is there more insolence than this?

I do not want to delve into statistics and numbers. If you want that, then the brothers are ready and the numbers are all ready and all are at the expense of the Ministry of the Interior and not on by machines. We can sit, study, count, and answer everything, but at this point, I asked the brothers to collect for me only the votes of the Hope and Loyalty list in Baalbek-Hermel because this list is for the resistance and gave its votes to the resistance. The Hope and Loyalty list in South III means Nabatiyeh, Bint Jbeil and Marjayoun Hasbaya. The Hope and Loyalty list in Al-Zahrani means the villages of Sidon and Tyre, only these. How many preferential votes did the candidate of the duo in Zahle receive? How many preferential votes did the duo’s candidate in western Bekaa receive?

The votes were added and the result came in more than half a million votes, that is, more than 500 thousand votes. You who do not have, I do not know how many votes, you come out to speak in the name of the Lebanese people. Here, I am not counting the South, Baabda, the districts of Mount Lebanon, Jbeil Kesrouan, our friends, our allies, or all the people who support the resistance option. We are not counting these. I am just counting three constituencies and the duo’s constituency. There are more than 500,000 votes, and you say that this does not express the popular will!

What you mean is that the people of the Bekaa are not considered Lebanese people! Don’t they express popular will? Don’t the people of the south express popular will? Does this mean that you express the people’s will? In any case, this topic must be taken into consideration when people want to evaluate the popular choices and who is the most present, the largest, and the most powerful at the popular level. We hope that one day, we will have a fair and just electoral law that truly expresses the choices of the Lebanese people and all Lebanese.

7- A word to our friends

To our friends who were not successful for one reason or another, this is all subject to evaluation. The right attitude is what you declared – because they all spoke, announcing and issuing statements that they will carry on with their national struggle and their march. And I imagine that the responsible people behave this way. In any case, the parliamentary seat is one of the sites of struggle. It's not the whole front. This seat, however, lasts for four years. After four years, God creates what you do not know. As for the rest of the sites of struggle, effort, and work to serve the people, the country, and the homeland must continue. I say to all these dear friends, know that we and the rest of our friends who succeeded these elections are with you and by your side. Together, God willing, we will continue and serve our people, our country, and our cause on which we all agree.

8- A word to the people

There is eighth and then a final point, then I’ll conclude. To all the people, regardless of what the future arrangements will lead to, because we have challenges after the elections – naming a parliament speaker, deputy parliament speaker, the speaker’s office, the bureau, a presidential office, committee heads, the formation of parliamentary committees. This is a challenge. And we still another challenge, which is naming a prime minister and forming a government. In any case, there is a diligent period that needs cooperation, flexibility, and rounding the corners. Otherwise, within the current structure, things might take a longer time. God willing, it won't take long.

Thanks to the media, the media outlets, and media institutions, especially the just and fair media. There were some media outlets that I avoid thanking because they were unjust and slanderous. But we thank all fair media, the singing bands, and the poets. You were very influential.

What I wanted to say to the people is that we will work on everything we promised. Not because the elections are over, we are done. No. Yesterday, I held a meeting with our brothers, the leadership of Hezbollah, and we agreed that we will attend better and with a higher seriousness than the previous period. The brothers will start preparing plans and proposals for laws regarding everything we included in the electoral program and everything we promised the people so we can talk about them with other parliamentary blocs. We should also start preparing files for projects. We, God willing, will prepare more and be with you, whether through our presence in the state and state institutions or through our own capabilities, as was the case in the past 40 years ago. We will not be stingy with anything, especially with the people who were not stingy with blood, loved ones, attendance, support, or vote.

9- Conclusion:

Lastly, I just want to say something, although they are details, but I have to talk about them because the organizational and internal circulars and statements deal with the issue better, but not 100%.

1- When I finish, the brothers told me that in Dahiyeh and in other places, there are some brothers preparing cars and motorbikes. It will be 9:25 PM. Please stop. Where are you now, if you want to sing, that's okay. Do that, but don't go anywhere. That’s it. There is no need to bother people.

2- When we want to celebrate a certain victory or a certain achievement, the young men driving the motorcycles do not belong to Hezbollah and the Amal movement. These are supporters. They are not backed by any organization or official. Many young people are supporters and not organizational members. They have enthusiasm, honesty, and vigor. This is a positive thing. We thank them for it and respect them. So many motorbikes driving and honking at night. Drive in the heart of your city, village, and neighboring villages, where there is no provocation. But this is the composition of the country. In the end, there are roads and neighborhoods or neighboring towns or cities you might provoke by driving through them and cause problems. In this country, we need calm and stability, and we want people to understand each other and take care of each other. We do not want to provoke one another.

3- The third point is very offensive, and we have talked about it a lot. As you know, we in Hezbollah, take measures regarding that. So far, if one of Hezbollah's members opened [celebratory] gunfire and was identified as the one who fired, he will be dismissed from the formations and will have his salary reduced. This is a punishment that still exists in the party. I have said more than once that firing is forbidden. This is not a fatwa from me. I did not give this fatwa. It’s from our religious authorities. This is haram [forbidden] because it harms people, terrifies them, and offends them. There are women, children, patients, and even people who are healthy. This is wrong and a cause of disturbance. People are killed or injured and houses burned because of this issue.

Do we need to talk about the subject again? What happened these two days, I saw marches on television that were attributed to Amal and Hezbollah. There were masked individuals carrying weapons. Look for those who put these masked men among us and who are taking advantage of this demonstration to shoot. Whoever open fire during this occasion is committing haram. He is harming people. This is neither a sign of rejoicing nor support. For this reason, we must all be strict with it, even those who are at the center of the celebrations, demonstrations, funerals, etc. This is one of the most important sources of Enjoining (what is) right and forbidding (what is) evil [ al-amr bil marouf wa al-nahy an al-munkar]. Basically, silence about it is haram, and not only shooting is haram. For example, when someone starts shooting in a funeral procession, the rest of the people must stop the evil. When you remain silent, you’ve committed a sin because this is very harmful.

There is also another detail that I have to talk about because a few years have passed and we’ve failed to find a solution. I am forced to talk about it. There are certain circumstances and a specific challenge and an atmosphere of insults, especially in the country. Insults were issued, and people were provoked. Young people took to the streets and shouted slogans. It was not suggested, not once, for young men to go out and repeat: Shiite, Shiite, Shiite. After that, they continued although they were told that this is not appropriate, not for Hezbollah, the Amal Movement, or the Shiites in Lebanon. In the end, this is our country, and we are keen on our situation with all the Lebanese, regardless of their sects. So, what is the significance of that?

If you want to stir emotions, feelings, and enthusiasm, we have many slogans that are not sectarian. Of course, we are proud to be Shiites. But this way offends the name, offends the Shiites. It is not because we are ashamed of the name Shiites. This method can offend the name. There are many slogans. I hope that we avoid this slogan or any slogan that could be understood as sectarian or sectarian provocation. Of course, we must avoid it, stay away from it, and forbid it. We have the coherence, the mind, the culture, the wisdom, and the discipline that makes us all express ourselves in a way that does not harm our values, affiliation, or presence.

To all the people with whom we spoke, we are thankful to you and cannot find the right words to thank you again. May God bless you. “You have been sufficient and fulfilled.” May God reward you and protect you. You are the people of loyalty, honesty, and sincerity. Thank you again, may God reward you, may God bless you, and may God whiten your faces in this world and the hereafter. Peace and mercy of God be upon you.