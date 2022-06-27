- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- #PrayForLebanon
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
‘Israel,’ Some Arab Regimes Held Secret US Talks on Iran - WSJ
By Staff, Agencies
The United States held a secret meeting last March in Egypt with senior ‘Israeli’ military officials and military chiefs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and other Arab nations over the Iranian threat, a Sunday report by The Wall Street Journal [WSJ] read.
According to the report, ‘Israeli’ Military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, his Saudi counterpart Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and military officials from Qatar, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates met in the resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh.
The talks covered alleged “aerial threats posed by Iran” and the ways to confront them.
Sources close to the meetings told the WSJ that participants agreed in principle on a mechanism to communicate immediate threats via phone and computer, as a precursor to government-level involvement.
The report further noted that such cooperation between the Zionist regime and Arab states – especially Saudi Arabia and Qatar – was unthinkable before the signing of the so-called ‘Abraham Accords’ during which normalization was unashamedly announced with the ‘Israeli’ occupiers and in light of concerns over any ‘Iranian aggression.’
US President Joe Biden is slated for a Mideast trip in mid-July, during which he will visit the ‘Israeli’-occupied territories, the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia.
Comments
- Related News