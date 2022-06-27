No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Several Killed, Hundreds Wounded After Stands Collapse at Colombia Bullfight

Several Killed, Hundreds Wounded After Stands Collapse at Colombia Bullfight
folder_openAmericas... access_time 15 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Part of the wooden stands collapsed during a bullfight in central Colombia Sunday, sending spectators plunging to the ground and killing at least four people and injuring hundreds, authorities said.

The disaster took place in a stadium in the city of El Espinal in Tolima state during a traditional event called “corraleja” in which members of the public enter the ring to engage the bulls.

Videos taken during the bullfight show a multi-story section of the stands collapsing as people screamed.

“We have activated the hospital network in Tolima,” Tolima Gov. José Ricardo Orozco told local Blu Radio. “Four people have died, as of this moment: two women, a man and a minor.”

Mayor Juan Carlos Tamayo said 800 spectators were seated in the sections that collapsed.

Late Sunday, Tolima health secretary Martha Palacios said in a press conference that 322 people had gone to local public and private hospitals after the collapse seeking treatment. Palacio said the minor who had died was an 18-month-old baby.

Besides the four dead, another four people were in intensive care and two others recovering from surgery.

President-elect Gustavo Petro urged local officials to ban such events, noting that it was not the first time an incident like this had taken place.

Current President Iván Duque on Twitter announced an investigation of the disaster.

Colombia SouthAmerica

Comments

  1. Related News
Several Killed, Hundreds Wounded After Stands Collapse at Colombia Bullfight

Several Killed, Hundreds Wounded After Stands Collapse at Colombia Bullfight

15 hours ago
Media: US Purchased “Advanced” Weapons for Ukraine

Media: US Purchased “Advanced” Weapons for Ukraine

17 hours ago
Poll: Three-Quarters of Americans View the Economy as “Bad”

Poll: Three-Quarters of Americans View the Economy as “Bad”

18 hours ago
IMF: Narrowing Path to Avoid US Recession

IMF: Narrowing Path to Avoid US Recession

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 27-06-2022 Hour: 02:44 Beirut Timing

whatshot