‘Israel’ Has Killed 15 Palestinian Kids in First Half of This Year

By Staff, Agencies

As many as 15 Palestinian kids have been martyred at the hands of the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces so far in 2022, a children's rights organization said.

The Geneva-based Defense for Children International’s Palestine chapter [DCI-P] presented the figure in a report on Sunday.

The report said the occupying regime had been intensifying its aggression against the minors in the occupied Palestinian territory of the West Bank, and the holy occupied city of al-Quds since the start of the year.

The fatalities, it said, included five children, whom the occupying regime’s forces have slain in the Palestinian city of Jenin, which is located in the northern part of the West Bank.

So far this year, the Zionist regime has also arrested 17 Palestinian children during raids on their homes in Jenin, and injured at least six other Palestinian minors.

Sixteen Palestinian children have, meanwhile, been rendered homeless following the forces’ demolition of their homes across Jenin.

“‘Israel’ continues to enjoy impunity and protection for its crimes against Palestinian children, which encourages it to further kill, arrest, and injure Palestinian children,” the organization said.

The Zionist regime’s biggest ally, the United States, has on numerous occasions helped it evade accountability for its rampant and deadly crimes against Palestinians on the international stage.

Last year’s figures by the DCI-P put the number of child fatalities caused by the regime at 78, including 60 minors, who were martyred during an all-out war unleashed by the ‘Israeli’ occupiers against the besieged Gaza Strip.

The remaining fatalities were caused throughout the West Bank, the organization noted, including two children, who were slain at the hands of Zionist settlers.