“Israel” Martyrs New Palestinian Teen

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian teenager has been martyred after being arrested and assaulted by “Israeli” military forces on the outskirts of Ramallah in the central part of the occupied West Bank, according to his family and Palestinian media outlets.

The teenager identified as 16-year-old Abdullah Muhammad Hammad was shot and wounded early on Saturday as “Israeli” occupation troops tried to arrest him in the town of Silwad, located 12 kilometers [7.4 miles] northeast of Ramallah.

Hammad was taken to an unknown destination in critical condition, before his family was informed of his martyrdom.

The development came hours after more than a hundred Palestinians were injured in clashes with the “Israeli” army in the northern occupied West Bank.

“Israeli” forces fired live ammunition, rubber bullets, and tear gas at Palestinians staging rallies across the West Bank on Friday, including in the northern town of Kafr Qaddum, Qalqilya, and the town of Beita, south of Nablus, as part of their daily protests against illegal “Israeli” settlements, which began in recent weeks.

In a statement, the Palestine Red Crescent Society [PRCS] said at least 131 Palestinians were injured, including nine by live bullets, while 117 suffered suffocation due to tear gas.