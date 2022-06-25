No Script

Norway Shooting: 2 Killed, Suspect Detained

folder_openEurope... access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A suspect is in police custody in Oslo, after a gun rampage in which at least two people were killed and more than a dozen injured.

The shooting spree began at around 1:00am local time on Saturday in the Norwegian capital, with the gunman reportedly stopping at three locations to shoot bystanders. The city’s police department confirmed two people were killed and three seriously wounded, while local media suggested at least 12 others sustained minor injuries.

Police official Tore Barstad later clarified that, so far, all evidence “indicates that there was only one person who committed this act,” following reports that several shooters may have been involved. Officers received the first reports of the incident around 1:14am, and the suspect was in custody within five minutes, he added.

 

oslo norway

