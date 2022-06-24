No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

Blatant “Israeli” Attack on Kisan Mosque in East of Bethlehem

Blatant “Israeli” Attack on Kisan Mosque in East of Bethlehem
folder_openPalestine access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Translated by Al-Ahed News

“Israeli” settlers attacked the Kisan Mosque in east of Bethlehem disregarding the sanctity of Muslim mosques. The settlers raised “Israeli” flags over the mosque at dawn on Friday.

Activist Ahmed Ghazal stated that a group of settlers tried to storm the mosque but in vain, and this was evident on the main door, which they destroyed. The settlers then climbed on the roof of the mosque and raised “Israeli” flags.

It is noteworthy that the village of Kisan has been subjected to repeated attacks by settlers and under the protection of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] by attacking farmers and shepherds, preventing citizens from accessing their lands and seizing swaths of lands.

Israel Palestine iof

Comments

  1. Related News
Blatant “Israeli” Attack on Kisan Mosque in East of Bethlehem

Blatant “Israeli” Attack on Kisan Mosque in East of Bethlehem

4 hours ago
Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

Hamas Calls for Immediate Halt to ‘Israeli’ Excavations at Al-Aqsa Mosque

7 hours ago
Amnesty: Manasrah A Victim of ‘Israeli’ Apartheid, Lost Childhood behind Its Bars

Amnesty: Manasrah A Victim of ‘Israeli’ Apartheid, Lost Childhood behind Its Bars

one day ago
PA Health Ministry: “Israeli” Settler Stabs Palestinian Man to Death

PA Health Ministry: “Israeli” Settler Stabs Palestinian Man to Death

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 24-06-2022 Hour: 02:52 Beirut Timing

whatshot