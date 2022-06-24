- Home
EU’s Borrell to Discuss Vienna Talks in Tehran Visit - Spokesman
By Staff, Agencies
Iran’s Foreign Ministry said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will arrive in Tehran on Friday for discussions on efforts to revive the country's 2015 nuclear deal.
"The European Union Foreign Policy Chief Joseph Borrell will visit Tehran on Friday night to meet with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and other officials," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement of Friday morning.
He will also discuss the status of the Vienna discussions on the removal of unilateral sanctions imposed on Iran, according to the spokesman.
Since April 2021, several rounds of talks between Iran and the five remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Britain, France, Germany, China and Russia -- have been held in the Austrian capital to bring the US back into the Iran deal.
The Vienna talks, however, exclude American diplomats due to their country’s withdrawal from the deal.
