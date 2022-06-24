No Script

IRG Chief Appoints New Head for Intelligence Organization

Iran access_time 9 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami appointed a new chief for the IRG Intelligence Organization.

General Ramezan Sharif, the IRG’s spokesperson, announced on Thursday that Major General Salami appointed General Mohammad Kazemi as the new head of the IRG Intelligence Organization.

General Kazemi has replaced Hojjatoleslam Hossein Taeb, a cleric that held the post for over 12 years.

According to the IRG spokesman, Taeb has been appointed by Major General Salami as an adviser to the commander of the IRG.

General Sharif said the new IRG Intelligence Organization chief used to run the IRG Intelligence Protection Organization for years and has considerable experience in intelligence, security and protection affairs.

