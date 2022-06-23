No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

November 1st Said To Be Likely Date for Upcoming Knesset Elections

November 1st Said To Be Likely Date for Upcoming Knesset Elections
folder_openZionist Entity access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

November 1st is emerging as the most likely date for the next general election as coalition and opposition members of the Knesset negotiate on the date of the Zionist entity’s fifth vote in less than four years, several Hebrew media reported Wednesday.

There has not yet been agreement on the matter and both sides are reportedly linking talks over the election date to contested legislation barring opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu from forming a future government, which some coalition MKs are aiming to rush through the Knesset before it dissolves, likely sometime next week.

The legislation, which would ban anyone who has been charged with serious crimes from becoming prime minister, has become a key bargaining chip for the coalition. The bill is seen as targeting Netanyahu, who is currently on trial for graft crimes dating back to when he was prime minister.

Opposition MKs Yariv Levin and Yoav Kisch, from Netanyahu’s Likud party, have been pushing for the election to take place in October, while coalition MK Boaz Toporovsky of Yesh Atid has been aiming for mid-November, the Kan public broadcaster reported.

Israel knesset NaftaliBennett BenjaminNetanyahu YairLapid

Comments

  1. Related News
November 1st Said To Be Likely Date for Upcoming Knesset Elections

November 1st Said To Be Likely Date for Upcoming Knesset Elections

one hour ago
Who is Yair Lapid?

Who is Yair Lapid?

23 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Entity: Knesset Votes to Dissolve in Step towards Snap Election

‘Israeli’ Entity: Knesset Votes to Dissolve in Step towards Snap Election

one day ago
Exercise App Breach Allows Surveillance of “Israeli” Soldiers, Reveals IOF Bases

Exercise App Breach Allows Surveillance of “Israeli” Soldiers, Reveals IOF Bases

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 23-06-2022 Hour: 02:06 Beirut Timing

whatshot