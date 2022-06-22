No Script

'Israeli' Entity: Knesset Votes to Dissolve in Step towards Snap Election

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 12 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Zionist occupation regime moved closer on Wednesday to its fifth election in less than four years after members of the ‘Israeli’ occupation parliament [Knesset] gave an initial nod to dissolve it, with a comeback by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu already dominating the campaign.

The Knesset voted to dissolve in a preliminary reading of a bill expected to be finalized next week, after which the centrist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will take over from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the head of an interim government.

Lapid, who with Bennett ended Netanyahu's record reign a year ago by forming a rare political alliance, has cast the upcoming election as a battle between moderates and Netanyahu-embraced extremists.

Netanyahu, presently the Zionist regime’s opposition leader, was delighted by Bennett and Lapid's move to disband what he has called the worst government in the Zionist entity’s history, hoping to break his own record and win a sixth term in office.

Four polls published on Tuesday found Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party and its likely allied nationalist and ultra-religious parties as leading the polls, but still short of a governing majority in the Zionist regime’s 120-seat Knesset.

Israel knesset NaftaliBennett BenjaminNetanyahu YairLapid

