Lavrov Due in Tehran to Discuss JCPOA

Lavrov Due in Tehran to Discuss JCPOA
13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mariza Zakharova announced that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will depart for Tehran on Wednesday to discuss Tehran-Moscow ties and several international issues including the nuclear deal.

On June 22-23, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a working visit to Tehran upon an invitation from his Iranian counterpart, Zakharova said.

An exchange of opinion on a number of pressing international issues, including the situation around the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action [JCPOA] regarding Iran’s nuclear deal, as well as the developments in Ukraine, Syria, Afghanistan, Transcaucasus, Yemen and the Caspian Sea area will be discussed, she explained.

"Discussions are planned around bilateral agenda, primarily those aspects of it that relate to ties in trade and economy in the context of the implementation of key joint projects in energy and transport and prospects of enhancing cultural and humanitarian contacts," Zakharova added.

