Iran Pledges Help for Afghanistan after Strong Quake

Iran Pledges Help for Afghanistan after Strong Quake
2 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for the Iranian administration pledged that the country will provide disaster relief to neighboring Afghanistan after a powerful earthquake struck its eastern regions on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, Ali Bahadori Jahromi offered condolences to Afghanistan over casualties in the fatal earthquake that occurred in southeast of the neighboring country on Wednesday morning.

“Like in other humanitarian issues, the Islamic Republic of Iran will stand by the Afghan people and will offer the necessary assistance,” he added.

The 6.1 magnitude earthquake that struck southeast of Afghanistan on Wednesday morning has killed at least 255 people, according to the country’s official news agency.

The epicenter of the temblor was near the town of Khost.

According to officials, at least 155 others have been injured in the Barmala, Ziruk, Naka and Gayan districts of Paktika province.

