UNGA Anti-Iran Report Politically Motivated, Unjust - Tehran

folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said here that the recent UN General Assembly report on human rights status in Iran is politically motivated, unjust, and biased.

As we have several times emphasized, such resolutions are politically motivated, unjust, biased, and not based on the reality of the exalted human rights while the member countries’ consensus, too, was not behind that resolution, Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday about the recent UN General Assembly resolution on the status of the human rights in Iran.

The spokesman explained that the Islamic Republic of Iran has presented its logical viewpoints on every article of the UN secretary-general and sent it to his office, but Iran’s rejection was unfortunately not heeded, which was very meaningful.

Khatibzadeh also said that the main basis of the UN secretary-general’s report was the baseless claims of terrorist groups, adding that Iran’s detailed response to that report was handed out to all countries’ representatives at the UN Human Rights Council.

