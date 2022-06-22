No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

‘Israeli’ Regime in Political Collapse: IRG Chief

‘Israeli’ Regime in Political Collapse: IRG Chief
folder_openIran access_time 21 minutes ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami highlighted the downfall of the enemies of Iran, stressing that the Zionist regime is on the verge of political collapse.

Speaking at a cultural conference in Iran’s western city of Shahr-e-Kord on Tuesday, Major General Salami said the enemies of the country are on the decline.

He noted that a review of the news on the political community of the Zionist regime indicates that the ‘Israeli’ entity is experiencing political dissolution.

Major General Salami also pointed to the calamities the Americans are grappling with, saying the US is looking for a graceful escape and cannot remain in the Islamic territories.

“The enemies have become depressed and withered, lack the power to pursue their objectives, are desperately looking for a way to withdraw, and suffer injuries from widespread defeats,” the general stated.

He also highlighted Iran’s growing capabilities, adding that “We will be among the world powers in the near future.”

His comments came after the Zionist regime’s governing coalition announced that it will dissolve parliament, known as the ‘Knesset,’ next week, which means that the government will disband.

The ‘Israeli’ occupation government has been fragile since it first took office over a year ago.

Israel Iran knesset IRG HosseinSalami

Comments

  1. Related News
‘Israeli’ Regime in Political Collapse: IRG Chief

‘Israeli’ Regime in Political Collapse: IRG Chief

21 minutes ago
Iran UN Envoy Condemns “Israeli” Occupation of Syrian Golan

Iran UN Envoy Condemns “Israeli” Occupation of Syrian Golan

20 hours ago
Mossad Spies Arrested In Southeast Iran

Mossad Spies Arrested In Southeast Iran

20 hours ago
Imam Khamenei Calls for Developing Cultural Affairs

Imam Khamenei Calls for Developing Cultural Affairs

22 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 22-06-2022 Hour: 08:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot