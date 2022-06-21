By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s envoy to the United Nations strongly condemned the “Israeli” entity's prolonged occupation of the Syrian Golan and its numerous breaches of Syria's sovereignty, calling on the UN Security Council to abandon its double standard and condemn the repeated “Israeli” acts of aggression.

Addressing a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on “The situation in the Middle East: [Syria]”, held in New York on Monday, Majid Takht Ravanchi said the Zionist regime’s malign and terrorist acts violate international law, international humanitarian law, Syria's sovereignty, and jeopardize regional stability and security.

What follows is the full text of his speech:

In the Name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful.

Mr. President,

I thank the briefers for their briefings.

The eleven-year conflict, aggression, occupation and terrorism have brought about enormous hardships for the Syrian people. The situation has been aggravated by the unilateral sanctions which have stymied the implementation of Resolution 2585, which calls for the provision of basic services and implementation of early recovery and reconstruction projects, thus impeding Syria's reconstruction efforts and hampering humanitarian aid delivery in a variety of ways, even delaying the return of refugees and displaced persons.

Furthermore, the Syrian government's ability to achieve economic and social stability, as well as improve the living conditions of Syrians, was undermined by these illegal measures.

According to the UN report, 14.6 million people would require humanitarian aid in 2022, up 1.2 million from 2021. Basic services such as water, electricity, and healthcare are becoming increasingly scarce.

In light of the dire situation in Syria, the provision of humanitarian aid is essential, and political circumstances should not be allowed to prevent humanitarian aid to reach the people in need. This must, however, be done with full respect for Syria's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national unity.

The Astana format guarantors, during their recent meeting earlier this month, expressed deep concern about the humanitarian situation in Syria, emphasizing the need to remove impediments and increase humanitarian assistance to all Syrians across the country without discrimination, politics, or preconditions. They also condemned unilateral sanctions that violate international law, international humanitarian law, and the United Nations Charter, including any discriminatory measures like waivers for specific regions that could lead to the country's collapse by helping separatist agendas.

We believe that in order to support the improvement of humanitarian situation in Syria and achieve progress in the political settlement process, the international community and the UN and its humanitarian agencies must increase their assistance to the entire Syria through early recovery and resilience projects, such as the restoration of basic infrastructure assets including water and power supply facilities, schools, and hospitals.

In this context, we support the Syrian government's full cooperation with the United Nations and numerous humanitarian organizations involved in cross-line aid delivery in Syria as a safe and legal method.

We also emphasize the importance of the cross-border aid delivery mechanism; however, we reiterate our consistent position that this mechanism should be considered as an exceptional and temporary measure imposed by specific circumstances, and that humanitarian aid to those in need must be delivered in cooperation and coordination with the Syrian government and from within the Syrian territory. This will help prevent aid from being diverted to terrorist groups. We emphasize the need for facilitating the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of refugees and internally displaced persons [IDPs] to their original place in Syria while respecting their right to return.

We commend the recent declaration of amnesty for all Syrian nationals convicted of crimes committed before April 30, 2022. This decision, which covers all Syrians both at home and abroad, demonstrates the constructive approach of the Syrian government.

We salute the Working Group on Detainees/Abductees Release, Body Handover, and Missing Persons Identification for the successful and effective operation of the mutual release of detainees on June 13th. With the support of the Astana guarantors, the Syrian sides demonstrated their determination to build mutual confidence.

We highlight the significant role of the Constitutional Committee in facilitating the political settlement of the Syrian conflict. In this light, we applaud the Special Envoys' efforts in facilitating the 8th round of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, and the announcement that the next session will be held on July 25–29.

Mr. President,

The “Israeli” regime continues to violate Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity while the Security Council continues to be mute in this regard. We strongly condemn “Israel's” prolonged occupation of Syrian Golan, as well as its numerous breaches of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including the most recent attacks that targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure in particular terrorist attacks against Damascus International Airport. These “Israeli” malign and terrorist acts violate international law, international humanitarian law, Syria's sovereignty, and jeopardize regional stability and security. We recognize Syria's legitimate right to defend itself in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter. We call on the Security Council to abandon its double standard and condemn the repeated “Israeli” acts of aggression unequivocally, holding this lawless regime accountable for its aggressions and malicious activities.

Iran continues to support the people and Government of Syria in their efforts to restore the unity and territorial integrity of their country.

I thank you