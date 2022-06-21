- Home
Mossad Spies Arrested In Southeast Iran
folder_openIran access_time 7 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The prosecutor general in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan said Tuesday that some 'Israeli' Mossad spy agency agents were arrested in the province who sought to assassinate the Iranian nuclear scientists.
"The arrest of these Mossad operatives came after a complicated intelligence operation that lasted for eight months of monitoring them," the prosecutor general of the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchestan Mehdi Shamsabadi said on Tuesday.
He added that the case defendants are under investigation and soon a lawsuit will be filed against them.
