‘Israeli’ Military to Lack Command after Dissolving Knesset

By Staff

Concerned parties in the Zionist entity’s political establishment estimate that ‘Israeli’ War Minister Benny Gantz will find difficulties in electing the future Chief of Staff, especially after dissolving the Knesset [the ‘Israeli’ regime’s parliament], Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the website, “the issue will be ‘legally’ studied, and one of the options that will be tackled is keeping the current chief of staff, whose term ends in January, to carry out his responsibilities for another short period.”

Seven months ahead of the end of Aviv Kochavi’s term, Gantz had started choosing the 23rd Chief of Staff of the ‘Israeli’ occupation army. His candidates are brigade commanders Yoel Strick, Eyal Zamir, and deputy chief of staff Herzi Halevi, who is considered the luckiest candidate.

However, during the term of a transitional government, it is highly likely that appointing people for high ranking posts is put on hold, like the 2019 case of police commissioner Roni Alsheikh, during which the ‘Israeli’ police lacked any commissioner for a whole year until the current commissioner, Yaakov Shabtai, has been appointed.