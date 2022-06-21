No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Facebook

 

  1. Home

US Navy Talks of ‘Unsafe’ Encounter with IRG in Hormuz

US Navy Talks of ‘Unsafe’ Encounter with IRG in Hormuz
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The US Navy announced Tuesday that its forces had a tense encounter with Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet said three Guard vessels had an “unsafe and unprofessional” encounter as the USS Sirocco and USNS Choctaw County transited Monday through the strait, the narrow mouth of the Gulf.

The Navy said one of three of the Guard fast crafts raced head-on at the Sirocco before changing course. The Navy said the Sirocco fired a warning flare during the encounter as well.

“The IRGN’s actions did not meet international standards of professional or safe maritime behavior, increasing the risk of miscalculation and collision,” the 5th Fleet claimed in its statement.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the incident in the strait, through which a fifth of all oil traded passes.

Iran strait hormuz usnavy UnitedStates IRG

Comments

  1. Related News
US Navy Talks of ‘Unsafe’ Encounter with IRG in Hormuz

US Navy Talks of ‘Unsafe’ Encounter with IRG in Hormuz

9 hours ago
Bahraini Amb. Submits Credentials to Syria’s Assad in Diplomatic Overture to Damascus

Bahraini Amb. Submits Credentials to Syria’s Assad in Diplomatic Overture to Damascus

20 hours ago
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Injure Two Palestinians, Kidnap Three Others in Bethlehem

‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Injure Two Palestinians, Kidnap Three Others in Bethlehem

one day ago
1st Case of Monkeypox Detected in Lebanon

1st Case of Monkeypox Detected in Lebanon

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2022
Last Update: 21-06-2022 Hour: 02:35 Beirut Timing

whatshot