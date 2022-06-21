IRG Chief: Iran Inflicting Successive Defeats on Foes

By Staff, Agencies

Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami described Tehran as the focal point of the Islamic Republic’s confrontation with the adversaries where hostile plots are being thwarted.

General Salami said Iran's such central location has inflicted consecutive defeats upon the enemies.

The IRG chief made the remarks on Monday in an address to a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the IRG’s Sarallah Base in Tehran.

Highlighting the IRG’s battle against hostile moves aimed at upsetting security in Iran, the commander said Tehran serves as a focal point of prudence, vigilance and strategy that stands against the world of heresy.

The enemies have identified the location and are mindful that this is the point which is inflicting successive defeats upon them, particularly across the Islamic territories, he said.

“The enemies have realized that the accelerating decline of their power originates from this point… which is the city of Tehran,” Major General Salami noted, adding that all hostile plots are being thwarted in this location.

The IRG chief also described Tehran as the anchorage of calm and stability of the Islamic Revolution and the society.

In comments in November 2021, Major General Salami ruled out the possibility of a war against Iran, saying the enemy has become disappointed with military action on the Islamic Republic.

Military war on Iran has been dropped off the enemy’s list of options, the commander said, warning that the adversaries have instead targeted the Iranian people, their religion and their livelihood.