Afghanistan Bazaar Blast: Two People Killed, 28 Wounded

Afghanistan access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

A bomb exploded in a district bazaar in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Monday, killing two people and injuring 28, including a provincial health official.

The incident occurred in Ghani Khil district in the morning and the injured were transported to hospitals, district chief Mawlawi Seddiqullah told Xinhua news agency.

The blast went off when the vehicle of the district hospital chairman Hijratullah was passing by the area, the official said, adding that he was wounded in the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

In recent months, the country has been hit by a series of terror attacks reportedly staged by Daesh [the Arabic acronym for ‘ISIS/ISIL’ terrorist group] opposing the Taliban-led caretaker government.

On Saturday, two people were killed and seven others were wounded in an armed attack against a Sikh-Hindu temple in the Afghan capital Kabul. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack later.

Afghanistan nangarhar

Comments

