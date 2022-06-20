- Home
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Injure Two Palestinians, Kidnap Three Others in Bethlehem
By Staff, Agencies
Two Palestinians were injured and three others were kidnapped by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces who stormed several areas in Bethlehem City in the occupied West Bank.
The Zionist occupation troops stormed al-Dheisheh camp, south of the city on Monday, Wafa News Agency reported.
Earlier in the day, the occupation forces stormed ‘Hindaza’ area, east of the city and kidnapped a young man.
On Sunday, the occupation forces kidnapped 30 Palestinians in the West Bank.
