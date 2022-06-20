Attack on Syrian Army Bus Kills 13 Soldiers – SANA

By Staff, Agencies

An attack on a military bus in northern Syria on Monday left 13 soldiers martyred and two others wounded, state-run SANA news agency reported.

The attack took place in the province of Raqqa, which was once controlled by Daesh [the Arabic acronym for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group]. The report did not say whether the bus was ambushed and attacked with machinegun fire, or whether it was hit by a missile or a roadside bomb.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but the attack had all the hallmarks of the terrorist group that has carried out similar attacks over the past months, leaving dozens martyred or wounded.

The terrorists proclaimed a so-called "caliphate" in a third of both Iraq and Syria in 2014 and the city of Raqqa was their de-facto capital. They were defeated in 2019 but Daesh sleeper cells still carry out deadly attacks.

Syrian authorities regularly blame such attacks on Daesh. The terrorist outfit’s sleeper cells have been active in eastern, northern and central Syria.